Will the Johnny Gaudreau to the Boston Bruins NHL Trade rumors finally come to fruition this summer?. The Boston Bruins have been linked to the Calgary Flames winger and former Boston College star in NHL Trade rumors numerous times over the past few years. With the silly season kicking into full swing again, the 2014 Hobey Baker Award winner finds himself in the eye of the NHL Trade rumor storm but if the Bruins or any other team who may have interest better step up soon.