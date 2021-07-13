Coordination with ESO when Proposing Hosted Projects at ESO Observatories

This newsletter is a summary of recent ESO Science Announcement items. Follow the links or visit ESO Science Announcements to read more. Members of ESO's community occasionally propose projects to a national or international funding agency, where an ESO site or facility is the intended host. Some of the telescopes at ESO sites, particularly on Cerro La Silla, are successful examples of this approach. Some visiting instruments for existing telescopes and enhancements to facility instruments have also been known to follow this approach. ESO kindly requests that prospective applicants contact the ESO Director for Science at least 3 months before submission to the funding source. Implementation cannot be guaranteed if funding for such projects is obtained without a green light from ESO.