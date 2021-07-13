Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Coordination with ESO when Proposing Hosted Projects at ESO Observatories

eso.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of our community occasionally propose projects to a national or international funding agency, where an ESO site or facility is the intended host. Some of the telescopes at ESO sites, particularly on Cerro La Silla, are successful examples of this approach. Some visiting instruments for existing telescopes and enhancements to facility instruments have also been known to follow this approach. ESO kindly requests that prospective applicants contact the ESO Director for Science at least 3 months before submission to the funding source. Implementation cannot be guaranteed if funding for such projects is obtained without a green light from ESO.

www.eso.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eso#Observatories#Eso#Cerro La Silla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyeso.org

Period 108 Telescope Allocation

The 108th Observing Programmes Committee (OPC) met online during May and June 2021. Based on the committee's recommendations to the ESO Director General, a total of 2419 (8-hour equivalent) nights of Designated Visitor Mode and Service Mode observations were allocated on the VLT/VLTI, VISTA, VST, the 3.6-metre and NTT, and APEX telescopes. The submission deadline for Phase 2 Service Mode observations is Thursday 12 August, 2021; see the separate announcement for further details.
Astronomyeso.org

ESO Science Newsletter July 2021

This newsletter is a summary of recent ESO Science Announcement items. Follow the links or visit ESO Science Announcements to read more. Members of ESO's community occasionally propose projects to a national or international funding agency, where an ESO site or facility is the intended host. Some of the telescopes at ESO sites, particularly on Cerro La Silla, are successful examples of this approach. Some visiting instruments for existing telescopes and enhancements to facility instruments have also been known to follow this approach. ESO kindly requests that prospective applicants contact the ESO Director for Science at least 3 months before submission to the funding source. Implementation cannot be guaranteed if funding for such projects is obtained without a green light from ESO.
Astronomyeso.org

Phase 2 Observations Preparation for Observing Period 108

With the release of the telescope schedule, the preparation of Service Mode (SM) observations (Phase 2) starts. The deadline for the submission of the Phase 2 material for Period 108 observations is 12 August 2021. Detailed information on Phase 2 observation preparation can be found here. Users are reminded to...
AstronomySpaceRef

Plans For A Gravitational Wave Observatory On The Moon

THE IDEA: Vanderbilt astrophysicist Karan Jani has led a series of studies that make the first case for a gravitational wave infrastructure on the surface of the moon. The experiment, dubbed Gravitational-Wave Lunar Observatory for Cosmology, uses the moon's environment and geocentric orbit to analyze mergers of black holes, neuron stars and dark matter candidates within almost 70 percent of the entire observable volume of the universe, he said.
Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Could the proposed Peoria amphitheater impact views from Northmoor Observatory?

PEORIA — Members of the Peoria Astronomical Society voiced concern this week about the proposed Pavilion in the Park, fearing light and heat pollution rising from the facility will degrade the quality of viewing at the 66-year-old Northmoor Observatory. “Other than incremental light pollution, the other concern is with the...
Warren, NJnewjerseyhills.com

2021 construction projects proposal for Wagner Farm Arboretum

Wagner Farm Arboretum Board of Trustees Vice President Rory Britt provides an overview of the proposed projects for the arboretum to the Warren Township Committee at its meeting on Thursday, July 15. The board of trustees was seeking approval for the projects, including a new greenhouse and standing gardens for senior citizens, in order to begin construction.
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

City Care hosts fourth annual 'The Odyssey Project'

The Odyssey Project is returning on August 12th, 2021 for an evening of food, drinks, art, music and meaningful conversation benefiting Chamber member City Care’s work to end cycles of social injustice and extreme poverty in our community. The event will host 200 guests on the Third Floor of the City Place building in downtown Oklahoma City.
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Development project proposed for former Sturgis Bowl property

Two weeks after Sturgis Bowl in Sturgis closed, a development project is being considered for the property at 1101 S. Centerville Road. On Tuesday, Rachel Miller, representing Sturgis Retail Management, told members of Sturgis Planning Commission a proposal to redevelop the Sturgis Bowl property. Miller was joined by Robert LaPlaca, building manager and civil engineer at Fleis and VandenBrink Engineering.
Titusville, FLSpaceRef

FAA Posts Sierra Space Dream Chaser Proposed Project Information

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) developed a project website for the public to learn more about Sierra Space Corporation’s proposed plan to land its Dream Chaser reentry vehicle at the Space Florida Shuttle Landing Facility in Titusville, Florida. People interested in the project can subscribe to receive project updates and...
Jobsourveterans.nyc

The Resolution Project Development Coordinator Position

The Resolution Project is seeking a Development Coordinator. This is a full-time position that pays $20-22 per hour with a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, covered at 100% for the employee. Full-time staff also have access to generous paid time off and robust professional development opportunities. In addition, employees may opt into FSA, HSA, transit check, and other voluntary insurance policies. This position will be fully remote until at least September 2021 after which it will be hybrid remote/in-office. The office is at Resolution Headquarters at 420 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. Veterans are encouraged to apply.
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Blue Zones Project In Brevard Hosts Walking Moais

Blue Zones Project in Brevard invites community members to join a free Walking Moai. A Walking Moai, pronounced "Mo-Eye," is a small group of people who meets at least once a week for 10 weeks. These walking teams are encouraged to take different routes throughout the community to various points of interest, building friendships while tracking their steps together.
Mercer County, NDKFYR-TV

Proposed CO2 pipeline project in Mercer County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission is considering a proposal from Dakota Gasification Company for a carbon dioxide pipeline project in Mercer County. The proposal is for a total of 6.8 miles of carbon dioxide gas pipeline from Dakota Gasification’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant to six...
Huntington, WVmarshall.edu

Project Aware Collaboration Hosts Training in Harrison County

Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, along with many partners through West Virginia, is set to host the next in a set of behavioral health trainings in the state, this one in Harrison County. The collaboration brings the Center of Excellence for Recovery together with the West Virginia Department...
Madison, WIwisc.edu

TTC Project Hosts August 2021 Forums

All UW–Madison employees are invited to attend a virtual day time or in-person late night forum on the Title and Total Compensation (TTC) Project on August 10 or 11. Information will be provided on the project timeline, employee and supervisor conversations, and progression and promotions. Time will be allocated to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy