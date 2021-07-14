Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Rexnord

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.