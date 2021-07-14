Cancel
Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Rexnord

investing.com
 11 days ago

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $58, which is approximately 9.54% above the present share price of $52.95. Blair expects Rexnord to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...

#Water Management#Tipranks Com#Rexnord Corp
