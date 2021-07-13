Weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 - 13 July 2021

Avoyelles Parish had 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health reported in its Monday noon update. With a total testing pool of 273 in the report, that is a total positive rate of 7.3 percent. For those who differentiate between COVID cases identified by lab tests -- which is what the state uses to determine the official positive rate -- and rapid result tests -- called an "early warning system" by pandemic experts when it was added to the arsenal last fall -- Avoyelles three-day weekend snapshot reflected 6.1 percent positive with 14 cases in 229 lab tests and 13.6 percent with six positives out of 44 rapid result tests.