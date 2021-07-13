Cancel
Public Health

Weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 - 13 July 2021

World Health Organization
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobally, in the past week the number of new cases and deaths both increased when compared to the previous week. Nearly 3 million new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally and with just under 56 000 new deaths in the past week; cumulative deaths have now surpassed 4 million. All Regions apart from the Region of the Americas reported increases in new cases in the past week and the largest increase in new deaths was observed in the African Region.

U.S. PoliticsMedicalXpress

US COVID cases hit new plateau as Delta variant rises

After declining fast for two months, the rate of COVID infections in the United States has leveled off since mid-June thanks to localized spikes in under-vaccinated regions of the country, data showed Monday. It comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to gain traction, now accounting for 35.6 percent...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

July 13: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Tuesday, July 13, 2021:. Fort Wayne, Ind. (July 13, 2021) – Another 35 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 13 confirmed PCR cases and 22 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 42,274 cases and 693 deaths Tuesday. The Allen County case count...
Maine Stateboothbayregister.com

July 14 update: Midcoast adds six new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Avoyelles Parish, LAavoyellestoday.com

July 17-19 COVID update shows 20 new cases in Avoyelles

Avoyelles Parish had 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health reported in its Monday noon update. With a total testing pool of 273 in the report, that is a total positive rate of 7.3 percent. For those who differentiate between COVID cases identified by lab tests -- which is what the state uses to determine the official positive rate -- and rapid result tests -- called an "early warning system" by pandemic experts when it was added to the arsenal last fall -- Avoyelles three-day weekend snapshot reflected 6.1 percent positive with 14 cases in 229 lab tests and 13.6 percent with six positives out of 44 rapid result tests.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Statement on the eighth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

The eighth meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) took place on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 from 11:30 to 16:00 Geneva time (CEST). Proceedings of the meeting. Members and Advisors of the Emergency Committee were...
Tompkins County, NY14850.com

July 21 weekly update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 4,422 total positive cases in Tompkins County, seven more than last week, with a total of 1,282,170 tests conducted. They also say 4,387 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, ten new recoveries since last week, leaving four active cases.
Greene County, MOOzarks First.com

COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for the week of July 19 through July 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, over the past week, 1,505 Greene County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 215 — a 26% increase over the past week and the highest average since January 11. As COVID-19 continues...
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 19 July 2021

As additional information is obtained. Region 6 (Central) 22 (9) Region 7 (Tulsa) 163 (57) Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 20 (7) *Includes 29 pediatric hospitalizations. **Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County resumes 3-times-per-week COVID-19 updates

Following is the Saline County COVID-19 update for Friday. Due to the recent increase of new COVID-19 cases in Saline County and rise in the number of variants sequenced, the Saline County Health Department will return to reporting local COVID-19 data three times per week. Vaccination statistics are updated each Wednesday, while case numbers will be shared each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

