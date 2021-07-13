State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Lyle Hill Fire
Klickitat County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Lyle Hill Fire located in Klickitat County, near Lyle. The Lyle Hill Fire is currently burning in grass, shrub and timber. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 13, 2021, at 5:30 a.m. at the request of Fire Chief David McCune, Klickitat County Fire District 4.gorgenewscenter.com
Comments / 0