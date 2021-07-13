Sharts Selected in 13th Round of MLB Draft

Could the Pittsburgh Pirates pry top catching prospect Joey Bart from San Francisco Giants during this upcoming deadline?. The Pittsburgh Pirates will be going into the deadline looking to add yet another big influx of talent. They have some very talented players to sell and will certainly get some calls about the likes of Adam Frazier and Richard Rodríguez. They should be very active during this deadline. By the end of it, you’re looking at a team who could catapult their farm system to the #1 ranked system in the entire sport, even above a powerhouse developer like the Tampa Bay Rays.