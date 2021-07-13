Cancel
Sharts Selected in 13th Round of MLB Draft

Cover picture for the articleNevada starting pitcher Owen Sharts was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Sharts was the first pick of the 13th round and was selection No. 373 overall in the 612-player draft. He is the first Wolf Pack player to be drafted since the 2019 draft when Nevada had three players selected. In that 2019 draft, former Wolf Pack pitcher Grant Ford was also taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round. Ford remains in the Pirates organization and is currently with the High-A affiliate, the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

