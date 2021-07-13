Cancel
Berkeley, CA

Computing and Data Sciences Improve What We Know About Wildfires and How to Fight Them

By Rachel Leven
Berkeleyan Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur understanding, planning, and response to wildfires benefit from connections with data and computing sciences, UC Berkeley researchers say. Recent developments in machine learning and simulations can help first responders detect fires earlier, predict fires’ paths and limit blazes quickly. Through collaborations with practitioners in other fields like microbiology and forest management, these tools are answering previously intractable questions about fires that can inform policy and practice.

