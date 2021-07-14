Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bit Mining raises $50M to take operations out of China

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShenzhen-based crypto mining firm, Bit Mining, is raising $50 million to fund an expansion out of the Chinese market. Announced on July 12, the firm has entered into an agreement with select institutional and accredited investors to raise $50 million through a private placement.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Private Placement#Bit Mining#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Economyraleighnews.net

China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of two companies on the science and technology innovation board. Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. and Wayz Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
GamblingStreetInsider.com

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Announces Removal of VIE Structure and Disposal of Chinese Lottery Business

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, and data center operation. The Company has deployed Bitcoin mining machines with a theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of approximately 1,031.5 PH/s and owns the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, to complete its vertical integration with its supply chain, increase its self-sufficiency and strengthen its competitive position.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Binance US Pursuing Plans to Go Public, Opts for IPO amidst Regulatory Crackdown

Binance US will be competing for a public spot proceeding despite facing allegations from global regulators. Binance US which is a cryptocurrency exchange operating in the American market will opt for an IPO way to go public. The firm is currently in the process of navigating heavy regulatory concerns and crackdowns. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has commented on the possibility of the firm listing on an IPO and communicated possible plans of the company concerning regulatory requirements and protocols.
Businessbitcoin.com

Binance Is Hunting for a New CEO — Exchange's US Venture 'Looks at Potential IPO Route'

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has explained in a recent interview that the company is looking to launch a U.S.-based initial public offering (IPO) in the future. The crypto exchange has been stuck in regulatory crosshairs during the last few weeks and has had issues with payment providers. CZ also noted during his interview that the firm was looking for a new chief executive officer with a “very strong regulatory background.”
BusinessDetroit News

Volvo to take control of China operations from parent Geely

Volvo Cars has agreed to take control of its China ventures from parent Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., potentially boosting its valuation ahead of a planned share sale. The deal will make Volvo the first major foreign automaker to gain full control over its Chinese operations, the Swedish company’s Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement Wednesday.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

China operators reveal latest 5G figures

Latest data from China’s three major mobile operators shows they added a record 42.6 million 5G package subscribers in June, taking the country’s total to 495.1 million. For the first six months of 2021, the three signed up an average of 28.8 million 5G subscribers a month. China Mobile led...
Marketsu.today

iM Intelligent Mining Raises $2.5 Million for Eco-Friendly Crypto Mining

IM Intelligent Mining is among the pioneers of "environmentally friendly" cryptocurrency mining. It now concludes a massive funding round with $2.5 million secured from VC heavyweights. iM Intelligent Mining (iM) raises $2,500,000 for new mining facility in Arkansas. According to the press release shared with U.Today, iM Intelligent Mining firm...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin mining operations rise in US and Kazakhstan after China ban

The US and Kazakhstan are seeing a surge in bitcoin mining operations after crackdown on the process in China, reveals new data on global energy consumption for the process.Bitcoin mining is a digital process which generates new units of the virtual currency by solving complex mathematical equations and requires energy-intensive computer operations.Months before the crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China in May, experts had noted that infrastracture development for the process in the country came to a standstill in anticipation of an official ban.According to new data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), the fraction for the total...
Marketscoingeek.com

Shenzhen-based BIT Mining raises money to expand overseas

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) recently announced it has raised $50 million in additional capital through a private placement to expand its overseas operations as China tightens restrictions on blockchain mining. The New York Stock Exchange-listed block reward miner will issue 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to certain institutional and...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Hello Pal Announces Update on Crypto Pal App and Current Mining Operations

Hello Pal International Inc, a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to provide an update on the much-anticipated Crypto Pal app and its Litecoin and Dogecoin mining operations (“Mining Operations“). Approximately one-third of the company’s LTC miners are operating in various locations via...
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Bit Digital takes advantage of the Chinese mining exodus

The company shipped 14,500 miners to the United States during the second quarter of 2021, making it the company’s largest quarterly shipment to date, Bullett said. minors. Such equipment is believed to be pouring into the spot market in extraordinary volumes as the old China-based operators seek to pull out, ”he added.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

BIT Digital is migrating 14,500 bitcoin miners to the US amid China crackdown

Nasdaq-listed BIT Digital is migrating 14,500 bitcoin ASIC miners from China to the U.S. after China's crackdown on the bitcoin mining space. The firm said in an update on Thursday that following regulatory changes in China, it suspended operations there on June 21 and has accelerated its migration to North America that already begun in October last year.
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Cryptocurrency mining in the USA: power plant operators discover prospecting

In the USA, power plant operators seem to be increasingly discovering cryptocurrency mining as a business area for themselves. In view of the criticism of the climate footprint of Bitcoin mining for climate-friendly paint, which also includes an energy source that is being forced to say goodbye in this country: nuclear power.
Marketsu.today

China's Anhui Province to Ban Bitcoin Mining

China's Anhui province will shut down all cryptocurrency mining projects, according to state media outlet Global Times. It will also control other energy-intensive projects to tighten the power supply. Anhui has joined a slew of other Chinese provinces that have already clamped down on the mining sector. As reported by...
Economyinvesting.com

China’s June Exports Record Surprise Growth

Investing.com – Chinese exports recorded a much better-than-expected growth in June, with imports and the trade balance also beating expectations. However, signs are beginning to emerge of a slowdown in China’s economic recovery from COVID-19. Customs Administration data released earlier in the day said exports grew 32.2% year-on-year in June,...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Chinese bitcoin miner BIT Mining raises $50 million to move overseas

BIT Mining has raised $50 million less than a month after its 400 megawatts facilities in China were shut down. China’s recent crackdown has had an adverse effect on the stock prices of Chinese bitcoin mining firms listed in the U.S. Publicly traded Chinese bitcoin miner BIT Mining has raised...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Chinese BTC Miner BIT Mining Raises $50M in Private Placement

BIT is just one of several Bitcoin miners forced to take their operations outside China following the government’s recent crackdown on BTC mining. Chinese Bitcoin miner BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) has secured $50M in a private placement. The firm has revealed that it intends to use the funds to finance the construction of new data centres oversea, to purchase new equipment and generally expand its operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy