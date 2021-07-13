Cancel
Evensen resigns from city council

By Sarah Knapp
Kenai Peninsula Clarion
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomer City Council member Joey Evensen announced his resignation from the council Friday. Evensen was elected in 2019 and had a year remaining in his term. Evensen in an email stated his resignation was caused by the “Council’s consistent lack of productivity and the strongly unpleasant work environment.”. Evensen had...

