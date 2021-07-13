Evensen resigns from city council

7/19/2021—The Cloverport City Council approved the second reading of two ordinances that state the intent to annex property into city limits at their regular meeting Monday evening. The first ordinance proposes annexation of approximately 47 acres known as the Gravel Pit on the west side of town. The second ordinance proposes annexation of approximately 16 acres known as the Tile Plant on the east side of town. The vote on both ordinances was 4-2, with Melissa Burnett and Hal Jennings voting “no”. Several residents attended the meeting and stated that they were opposed to the annexation. They will have a right to sign a petition to have the matter placed on a ballot. Only residents who own property in the proposed area to be annexed, can vote on the matter.