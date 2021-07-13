Cancel
Portland, OR

Diamond Beat: Canadians edge Hops, 3-2, in series opener

July 12-18: Scores from Mariners, Hops, Canadians and Pickles and other information from ball sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpFDn_0awFsoVW00

Taking a look at a week's worth of baseball:

TUESDAY, JULY 13

Portland Pickles

Walla Walla 2, Pickles 1 — The Sweets won the West Coast League pitchers' duel at Walker Stadium with pitcher Mason Kokodynski allowing three hits in six innings. Portland's Bradley McVay allowed two hits in four innings. Eamonn Lance had an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Pickles couldn't plate the tying run.

Pro baseball

Canadians 3, Hops 2 — In the first game between the Ron Tonkin Field inhabitants, Vancouver (31-30) scored an eighth-inning run on Eric Rivera's single and went on to beat Hillsboro (24-35). Davis Schneider hit a home run for Vancouver.

The series goes through Sunday, July 18.

The teams also play Aug. 3-8 with Vancouver as home team and Aug. 24-29 with Hillsboro as home team, and against Sept. 14-19 with Vancouver as home team. Then again, there had been some talk about Vancouver being able to return to play home games in British Columbia once border restrictions have been eased because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All-Star Game

The American League, which has dominated the National League for three decades, won again 5-2 in Denver. It was the eighth consecutive game for the A.L. stars.

Former Seattle catcher Mike Zunino, now with Tampa Bay, hit a home run. Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also homered, a 468-foot blast. He earned game MVP honors.

Seattle's all-star representative, pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, was reinstated from the COVID-19 list, and was cleared to play, but pulled out.

MLB Draft

University of Portland shortstop Chad Stevens was picked in the 11th round of the amateur draft by Houston.

He's the first UP player to be drafted since Beau Brundage in 2018. Stevens led the Pilots in batting (.333), hits (67), doubles (19), home runs (eight), RBIs (29) and slugging and on-base percentage.

Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala was selected in the second round, 38th overall, by Texas. Also selected were pitcher Robert Ahlstrom (round 7, New York Yankees), pitcher Cullen Kafka (round 9, Colorado) and pitcher Hunter Breault (round 20, Oakland).

Oregon State pitcher Kevin Abel was picked by Cincinnati in the seventh round. Others Beavers drafted: pitcher Chase Watkins (ninth round, Chicago Cubs), pitcher Bryant Salgado (Houston, 14th round) and pitcher Nathan Burns (19th round, Los Angeles Angels).

Futures Game

Former OSU star Adley Rutschman, a Baltimore catching prospect playing for Double-A Bowie Baysox, went 0-for-1 in the MLB All-Star Futures Game at Denver.

Seattle prospects Jarred Kelenic (0-for-1) and Julio Rodriguez (0-for-3) also played in the game.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners (48-43) entered the All-Star Game break well above .500, having played itself into position to think about the American League playoffs. The offense has been solid, led by the likes of J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ty France, new starting pitchers have been good (Logan Gilbert, Chris Flexen) to go with Yusei Kikuchi and Marco Gonzales and the bullpen has often been outstanding.

The Mariners open the season's second half at the Los Angeles Angels, Friday-Sunday, July 16-18 and then play two games at Colorado (Tuesday-Wednesday, July 20-21).

Local alert

The New York Mets entered the MLB All-Star Game break leading the National League East Division, and former OSU star Michael Conforto ended the first half in fine fashion with a three-run homer against Pittsburgh on Sunday, July 11. Conforto dealt with a hamstring strain in late May and for most of June, and he has missed more than 30 games and is hitting .202. He's set to be a free agent in the offseason, but first maybe he'll help the Mets make the playoffs?

