Boastful Loki Is Getting A Funko Pop! DeObia Oparei Reaction

FunKon 2021 is only a couple of weeks away, and Funko is already starting off their upcoming convention exclusive reveals. This morning the company broadcasted a brand new amazing episode of Funko FUN TV, giving Funatics a look at some of the upcoming exclusive Pop Vinyls. We have already seen some of the upcoming FunKon Soda exclusives, including the awesome Black Light Thor Chase, which fans can check out here. Things get a little marvelous this time, as Funko revealed some of their upcoming Marvel Comics Pop exclusives for FunKon 2021. More could be revealed throughout the week, but so far, Funko has officially revealed five new Marvel Pops, which will consist of Captain America, Blade, Wolf Cap, The Falcon, and a new 10" Galactus.