Boastful Loki Is Getting A Funko Pop! DeObia Oparei Reaction
Funko recently released Pops from the Loki series. They released President Loki, Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Alligator Loki, but where was Boastful Loki? He had such a great look and he would have made a great looking Pop. I was a little disappointed when his Pop wasn’t among the other Lokis and I wasn’t the only fan to feel that way. Now, we will receive a Boastful Loki Pop. Although, CNBC’s Sarah Whitten tweeted that the Pop will be a Convention exclusive. How hard will it be to purchase Boastful Loki? Over the weekend, Comic Book Movie interviewed DeObia Oparei on the news.lrmonline.com
