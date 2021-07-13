It’s Been 40 Years Since So Many Places Hiked Prices
That’s the share of small business owners who reported raising sales prices in June, the most since January 1981 and a palpable sign that rising U.S. inflation is real. A monthly survey by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) showed the net share of business owners hiking prices (after subtracting the number that lowered prices) has shot up as the economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. It jumped from 40% in May and had been in the low double-digits pre-pandemic, the nonprofit trade group said Tuesday.www.thebalance.com
