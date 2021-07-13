Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

If it's 3 days, no big deal. He needs to move on. She sounded psycho ...

By Blah Joined:
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

Because she didn't have the courage to tell him. At least he knows she's not interested. That's a good thing.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psycho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
ReligionPosted by
InspireMore

‘Momma, can you please call the judge? He’s moving too slow. Does he know I need you to be my momma? I’ll tell him. I need to be adopted. I can’t wait anymore.’ My boys waited 3 long years.’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was called to foster, I thought for sure God had messed up. Me? No. Surely not. He must have mistaken me for someone else. There was no way He was asking me to sign up with a grateful heart to be a single mom. Nope. I am not your girl. That’s insanity. I’ve had the privilege to walk a lot of life with single moms. I’ve seen first hand the kind of courageousness and bravery it takes to be a single mom. I didn’t possess that kind of strength. I’m not capable or qualified. No way. Not me. Well, I don’t know how telling God ‘no’ has worked out for you, but for me, it’s never really worked out in my favor. So, with my heart scared to death and my voice shaking, I said yes. Sign me up. I’ll do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy