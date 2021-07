As Thomas Bjorn drove down to Royal St George’s on Tuesday morning, the perfect sunshine revealed a place that once burnt his very soul. The memories flooded back like the North Sea tide, first of the bunker on the 16th hole that so infamously cost him the Claret Jug in 2003, but then of the last time he returned, too. It was almost exactly a decade ago, after battling through a period of bitter depression, that the Dane received a late invite to The Open. Thrust into horrendous winds and rain on the opening morning, Bjorn shot a round...