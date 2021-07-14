Cancel
Economy

Very few EVs sold get any tax incentive

By HooBrother
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

Those incentives expired years ago for GM and Tesla which sell the majority of EVs. The EV tax credit is likely to get extended. Still, that is a drop in the bucket relative to the amount of money we spend on subsidies for the oil and gas industry (not to mention prior bailout of ICE manufacturers 13 years ago)

