Alta-Aurelia knocks out Cherokee 7-4 to advance to district final

The Sigourney baseball team came on late Tuesday to push through the class 1A district semifinals with a come-from-behind win over Burlington Notre Dame 13-7 in Sigourney. Pitching and defense controlled things early with no score until the third when Notre Dame broke through with two, which the Savages answered with a single run in the bottom half. Notre Dame had their big inning in the third, posting a five spot to build a 7-1 lead. With their backs against the wall, the Savages responded with 12 unaswered runs, four in the fifth and a huge eight run sixth that included seven hits, two of them doubles, three walks and a hit batter. Cade Striegle led Sigourney with three hits, all singles, three RBI and a run scored. Josh Mohr, Jake Moore and Cade Molyneux each drove in one. Bo Schmidt recorded the win for Sigourney in relief. The SICL Champion Savages are now 19-5 on the season, Notre Dame wraps up their year at 12-13. Sigourney will play for the class 1A, district nine championship Saturday at New London against the 24-1 and No. 7 ranked Tigers.
