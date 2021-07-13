Cancel
Alta, IA

Alta-Aurelia knocks out Cherokee 7-4 to advance to district final

stormlakeradio.com
 14 days ago

Alta-Aurelia defeated Cherokee in 7-4 to to advance to the District Final. Both teams would strand runners in the opening frame. Alta-Aurelia would strike first in the bottom of the second when a Simon Mummert balk scored Tate Brechwald. After two innings the Warriors lead 1-0. The Braves would take...

stormlakeradio.com

