ARK Invest's Cathie Wood Looks Past Rising Consumer Prices to Focus on Deflation

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deflation will likely become a larger force in financial markets in the year ahead despite the recent spike in consumer prices to 13-year highs, star stockpicker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13...

