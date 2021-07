This week we are going to talk about Histamine Intolerance. It sounds like it should be an allergy, but it is not. It can be triggered by a head injury, PTSD, panic attacks, and more. While it is not an allergy, it can and does present with allergy-like symptoms. So guess what? That chronic itching, stomach issues, migraine, fatigue, joint pain, asthma, and runny nose? All signs that you could be experiencing Histamine Intolerance!