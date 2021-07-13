Sir Nicholas Goodison, magisterial Stock Exchange chairman who oversaw the ‘Big Bang’ – obituary

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSir Nicholas Goodison, who has died aged 87, was an unusually cerebral chairman of the London Stock Exchange who played a leading role in the 1980s reform of City securities markets known as “Big Bang”. He was also chairman of TSB – and outside business life, a noted connoisseur of 18th-century clocks, barometers and decorative objects.

