DANiiVORY Returns With New Single, ‘Pink Lightning’

By Nicholas Liddle
popwrapped.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter DANiiVORY is an independent, R&B/soul pop artist who has had an absolutely stunning career in the music industry. Hailing from Wexford, Pennsylvania, Dani always had music in her life. Ivory’s mother was a music teacher and a liturgical minister and encouraged Dani to pursue her passion for music. Dani then went on to obtain a higher education at Berklee College of Music and graduated with a dual degree in Contemporary Writing and Production and Vocal Performance.

CelebritiesThrive Global

DANiiVORY: “Take breaks and trust the process”

Take breaks and trust the process. Overnight sensations take 10 years to make! It’s okay to have family time or “me” time and recharge your battery. I know a lot of people in the entertainment business have the “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” mentality, but I find that to be extremely dangerous and detrimental and may even cause a premature death. Work hard but allow yourself to have moments of peace and zen. Also, speak your desires into existence. I believe if you can make a clear vision of what you want and actually say it outlaid the chances of it happening are much greater.
Reggie Becton Returns With New Single, Provides Update On New Album

R&B fans are like LaVar Ball. They’ve never lost and they’ll probably never know the feeling. Over the last three weeks, fans have been treated to new music from NAO, a new album from Snoh Aalegra and a few singles from Leon Bridges. Adding to the gift that keeps on giving, rising R&B singer-songwriter Reggie Becton has returned with a new single and news regarding his next project.

