Charleston, SC

CSU’s Petit selected by Detroit Tigers in 2021 MLB Draft

By CSU Athletics
live5news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern junior pitcher RJ Petit was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday afternoon. One of the most decorated players in program history, Petit was a two-time First Team All-Big South honoree, a two-time Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year and a 2019 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American. For his CSU career, Petit owns a 9-5 reccord with a 2.64 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129.1 innings pitched. He was a two-time conference pitcher of the week and was named freshman of the week once.

