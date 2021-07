After a strong performance in the second half of last year, the hedge funds industry continued the resurgence in Q1 2021. In fact, Q1 2021 was the strongest first quarter in more than 20 years. Moreover, the momentum carried over in Q2 as well. The Hedge Fund Confidence Index, which shows industry optimism, continued to rise in Q2. Healthy returns along with a brighter economic outlook is a major reason for the industry optimism. Let’s take a look at the top ten best performing hedge funds on the basis of their Q1 return.