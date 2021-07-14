Game Times Announced for The Citadel’s 2021 Home Games

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Department of Athletics announced the kickoff times for the Bulldogs’ six home games this fall. The Citadel will open its home schedule on Sept. 11 when it welcomes Charleston Southern for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The contest will serve as Military Appreciation, as well as the first of two Homecomings this season. This is a makeup for not having a Homecoming due to the pandemic, and will be the reunion for the classes ending in ‘0 and ‘5.