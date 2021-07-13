How to Change Laptop Performance Settings

Tom Wozniak heads up Marketing and Communications for OPTIZMO Technologies. If you’re in the email marketing industry, you have almost certainly heard about Apple’s announcement regarding a variety of new features designed to help users of various iOS devices control how certain apps access and leverage their data, including the Apple Mail app. Specifically, the new email feature — The Mail Privacy Protection — will launch later in 2021 and will block the ability of email senders from using tracking pixels to collect information about the user. This is accomplished by having the system actually download and store all of the images (including that tracking pixel) on a remote server and then making it available to the user if and when they open the email. But, this insulates the email recipient from sending any of their data back to the sender.