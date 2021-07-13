Foster pet parents are a critical link

It's a noble goal, to operate an animal shelter and think that every dog and every cat can be adopted into a loving, caring home. It's a harsh reality that not every dog or every cat that finds themselves lodged in an animal shelter is readily adoptable. The staff and volunteers at Pinal County Animal Care and Control readily admit that many do not "show well" in a shelter kennel, or even in a play yard at the Shelter. These dogs and cats can be overlooked, or not well understood by potential adopters.