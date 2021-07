Sourced from 130-year-old, ungrafted vines on blue slate soils and matured four years—two in barrel, two in bottle—prior to release, there's so much to marvel at with this reserve bottling. Opulent in texture yet svelte and smartly angled, it offers penetrating yellow plum and lime flavors edged by layers of salt, slate and smoke. It should continue to evolve well through 2030 at least. Anna Lee C. Iijima.