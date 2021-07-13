Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Softball Television Schedule set for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

teamusa.org
 14 days ago

TOKYO, Japan – The official television schedule for the Tokyo Olympic Softball competition has been announced by NBCUniversal, the official broadcast television network for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Set to be held July 21-August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, the U.S. Olympic Softball Team will kick off the Games on July 21 on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) at 11 p.m. ET as the 17-game competition spans from July 21-27 at Fukushima Azuma Stadium and Yokohama Stadium.

www.teamusa.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Television#Nbc Sports Network#Team Usa#Gold Medal#Wbsc Rrb#Usa Eastern Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Softball
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics committee urges athletes to stop biting medals made from recycled mobile phones

It’s become a familiar sight on the Olympic podium: the victorious athlete, fresh from hearing their national anthem and seeing their flag hoisted high, just can’t seem to resist taking a bite on their gold medal.The habit has led to plenty of bemusement on social media, and prompted a tongue-in-cheek reminder from the Tokyo 2020 organising committee that the spoils of victory are not supposed to be eaten.“We just want to officially confirm that the #Tokyo2020 medals are not edible,” the official Tokyo 2020 Twitter account wrote on Sunday.“Our medals are made from material recycled from electronic devices donated by...
SportsNew York Post

Team USA makes the wrong kind of Olympic history

This isn’t the kind of history the United States wanted to set. For the first time in 49 years, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the U.S. failed to medal on the first day of the Summer Olympics. Eleven gold medals were given out Saturday, but an American did not...
WorldPine And Lakes News

US, Japan set for gold-medal clash in softball

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Hosts Japan beat Canada 1-0 in an extra-inning thriller on a sunbaked turf on Sunday to set up a highly-anticipated Olympic softball final with the United States. Unbeaten sides United States and Japan will first square off on Monday in what will essentially be a dress rehearsal...
BasketballPosted by
The Associated Press

Bird sees no hypocrisy on US team staying for anthem

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It’s a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social justice before the anthem is played at games.
Swimming & SurfingSporting News

Why is water sprayed on Olympic pools? Explaining safety measure for diving events

Keen-eyed observers of diving events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics may have noticed a curious sight: water from a sprinkler sprayed on the surface of diving pools. It may seem innocuous, but the spray is a safety feature not only for Olympic diving events, but also all international competition, as mandated by the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA). The organization, which oversees competition in six aquatics sports — swimming, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, water polo and open water swimming — requires it for all diving events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy