Softball Television Schedule set for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
TOKYO, Japan – The official television schedule for the Tokyo Olympic Softball competition has been announced by NBCUniversal, the official broadcast television network for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Set to be held July 21-August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, the U.S. Olympic Softball Team will kick off the Games on July 21 on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) at 11 p.m. ET as the 17-game competition spans from July 21-27 at Fukushima Azuma Stadium and Yokohama Stadium.www.teamusa.org
