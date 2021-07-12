Cancel
Global Tax Deal a Top Priority to Work on With U.S. - EU's Gentiloni

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Securing an international agreement on corporate tax is a top priority and the European Commission will work with the U.S. administration to achieve this, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday. "What is clear is that, for us, it's a top priority and this is also...

