Richmond, VA

4018 Augusta Ave, Richmond City, VA 23230

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is looking for a new family to call it home.Conveniently located close to Scott's Addition,Carytown,St.Mary's Hospital & downtown this gorgeous brick home will check all of your boxes & more.Step inside this charming cape & take in the gorgeous hardwoods throughout.The first floor boasts a spacious living room with crown molding that leads into your dining room which has access to your serene sun room to relax & enjoy that welcoming morning cup of coffee on.The kitchen features a pantry, granite counters,new gas stove & fridge,tile flooring,new cabinets & lighting.Also featuring a first floor primary bedroom with attached bath,hardwoods,ceiling fan & closet.The second floor boasts two spacious bedrooms both with hardwoods & ceiling fans & a full guest bath. Current owners just had the hardwoods rebuffed,rooms repainted,more insulation added to upstairs storage areas,new vanity installed in guest bath & so much more.New deck added in 2017.If you're looking for the character & charm of an "older"home but want today's conveniences & amenities then this is the home for you.Pack your boxes & let the post office know you're moving to Augusta Ave!

