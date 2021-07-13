Cancel
Public Health

South Korean Gym Goers Have Fewer Music Options Because Of COVID Rules

capradio.org
 14 days ago

BLACKPINK: (Singing) How you like that?. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. South Korean gymgoers have fewer music options thanks to new COVID regulations. The country is among the most successful in keeping down the pandemic with repeated crackdowns, and Seoul gyms are banned from playing up-tempo music like K-pop hits. The regulations are intended to prevent people from breathing too heavily, which could spread the virus. You must avoid working out at more than 120 beats per minute. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Inskeep
Asia
Health
Public Health
Music
Coronavirus
Fitnessmixmag.net

No music over 120 BPM allowed in gyms in South Korea

Tracks above 120 BPM have been banned in some South Korean gyms in a bid to tackle COVID. The rule has been put in place in the capital Seoul to ensure that those attending gyms don’t sweat too much, or breathe too heavily, in order to reduce the spread of the virus and keep Korean businesses open. This means that many popular K-Pop tracks will be not be played in gyms.
WorkoutsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

South Korean Gyms Can Only Play Slow Jams Amid New COVID Outbreak

South Koreans will have to get used to a new gym playlist amid the latest outbreak of COVID-19. Under new guidelines, gyms aren’t allowed to play music that is faster than 120 beats per minute during group workouts. Songs like “Dynamite” and “Butter” by BTS are good to go as they’re both under the 120 bpm limit, but tunes like Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “good 4 u” don’t make the cut. According to heath officials, the new rule is meant to keep gym enthusiasts from breathing too fast or getting sweat on people near them. Gym showers will also be closed down. South Korea is currently battling its worst outbreak of COVID-19, with daily infection rates potentially reaching over 2,000 by the end of July, according to officials.
FitnessCBS Austin

South Korea bans fast music and treadmills from gyms

SEOUL, South Korea (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - South Korea is banning fast treadmills in gyms to combat COVID-19. The country's health ministry says, "Harsh breathing from intense activities can spatter a lot of saliva." Fast-paced music is also banned from the country's gyms. The new measures are mandatory under South Korea's...
MusicSlipped Disc

Koreans say slow music delays Delta Covid

The South Korean authorities have ordered gyms to slow down their music in order to delay the spread of the Delta variant. The idea is that people breathing faster spread more droplets. Under the new rules, music in gyms must play slower than 120 beats per minute during group exercises.
Public HealthTelegraph

South Korea bans exercising to fast music in fight against Covid

Exercise classes set to high-tempo music were banned in South Korea on Monday under the country's strictest and most unusual Covid restrictions to date. As part of measures to try to stem the virus, treadmills must be set at a maximum of 6 kilometres per hour (3.7 mph), the Yonhap news agency reported, without explaining why.
Public HealthDerrick

A Cannes away from Cannes: Fewer movies, but also fewer COVID tests

The question arrives about halfway through Kogonada’s lovely science-fiction drama “After Yang,” a melancholy balm for the moviegoing soul. It’s posed by a young girl (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) to her father (a never-better Colin Farrell), who is indeed watching a movie — actually a bunch of movies, little five-second video clips excavated from the memory bank of a malfunctioning technosapien, or robot. (That’s the Yang of the title, played by Justin W. Min; the rest of the story I’ll leave to your discovery.) It made me smile because it’s a question my 4-year-old daughter often asks me when I’m watching a movie at home, usually with a follow-up: “Are you watching it for work?”
MilitaryMilitary.com

Most of South Korean Warship's Crew Have Coronavirus

SEOUL, South Korea — The number of infected sailors on a South Korean destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa has soared to 247, the largest cluster for the country’s military during the coronavirus pandemic. The Defense Ministry said Monday two military aircraft have been sent to bring back...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

France restores mask rule in south as COVID cases soar

French authorities said Friday that face masks will again be required in all public spaces indoors and out in a southern region bordering Spain, after COVID infections soared this week because of the more infectious Delta variant. Alcohol drinking will also be prohibited outdoors in the Pyrenees-Orientales department on the...
Relationship Advicecapradio.org

As The Pandemic Eases, More Couples Plan To Get Married

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. In the U.S., more couples are deciding to tie the knot. A spokeswoman for Catbird, a jewelry brand based in New York, says engagement ring appointments have increased tremendously. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of...
World94.3 Jack FM

Olympics-South Korean IOC member Ryu tests positive for COVID-19

TOKYO (Reuters) – An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games and has been isolated. Ryu Seung-min, who won the Olympic table tennis gold in men’s singles in 2004, was diagnosed with the virus after...
Public Healthcapradio.org

Southeast Asia Struggles With Record Cases Of New COVID-19 Infections

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Thailand posts the highest deaths to date. Indonesia is also posting daily records. Vietnam is locking down Ho Chi Minh City for two weeks. And Cambodia is quietly posting its biggest numbers yet. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Much of Southeast Asia escaped...

