Remembering William H. Bowen
Lawyer, businessman, educator, benefactor, and public servant are just a few of the titles that William H. Bowen held in his long life. Like many successful Arkansans of his generation, he overcame a childhood of rural poverty and personal loss, leaving behind his own obstacles, and in the true definition of greatness, worked to take down obstacles for those around him and for the next generation. He rose to become a trusted advisor to governors, businessmen, and a president in his influential career.www.paragoulddailypress.com
Comments / 0