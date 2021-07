Matt Hancock's affair with an aide came up on the doorstep in the Batley and Spen by-election, the chair of the Conservative party has said.Amanda Milling said the scandal was among issues raised by voters, after Labour retained the West Yorkshire consituency by just 300 votes.But she refused to be drawn on whether Boris Johnson's handling of the situation – which at first saw him dismiss the matter as ‘closed’ – had gone down badly in the seat."It was something that came up on the doorstep, I have to be honest about that," she told Sky News on Friday morning...