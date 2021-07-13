Yankees select 20 players in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft

The Yankees will be taking on the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park once again this afternoon, looking for a win to keep themselves in the hunt for the AL East crown, or more realistically at this point, an AL Wild Card berth. Given that the Yankees are nine games behind the rebuilding Red Sox, and actually a game in the loss column behind fourth-place Toronto as well, I think Baseball-Reference giving the Yankees an 11% chance to make the postseason is a bit optimistic. Yet, if there’s anything that’s been consistent this season, it’s that the Yankees have been very inconsistent – which means they’re due for an upswing after two straight, very un-aesthetically pleasing losses to the Sox.