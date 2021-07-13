Padma Lakshmi's Etsy Edit for Entertaining Is Beautiful & (Mostly) Practical

“What I miss most is honestly sitting at a bar and having a beer and just people-watching,” Padma Lakshmi tells me. We’re speaking over Zoom about Lakshmi’s work with the James Beard Foundation’s Open For Good restaurant recovery campaign, and I’ve asked the author and activist what she thinks restaurants bring to cities. Given Lakshmi’s recent Hulu series, Taste the Nation, which explores how restaurants across the U.S. have shaped American cuisine, I’d expected her to wax poetic about how restaurants allow you to explore different cultures. She does, briefly. But she also reminds me — and makes me miss, acutely — the real reason it’s more fun to eat out than it is to eat at home: snooping on strangers. “There's so much more than just connecting on an emotional or social level. It's also from a fashion standpoint, seeing how everybody dresses and overhearing little bits and pieces of conversation. It's a look. It's a glance. It's a handshake. It's a smile,” she says. She makes enjoying a beer or a plate of fries al fresco sound so glamorous that I nearly toggle to OpenTable to book a reservation for that night before we’re even done talking.