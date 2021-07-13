Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Holidays in July- Cookie Decorating

By bdiem
willmarradio.com
 12 days ago

Join us for Cookie Decorating, Holiday party themed games, & Movies.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Decorating#Holiday Party#Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Marion, ILDaily Republican

Marion couple celebrates holidays with unique home decor

MARION -- There are a lot of people in southern Illinois who love our country and many of them found various ways to celebrate it over the recent Fourth of July weekend. However, few can top a Marion couple's fervor to express that patriotism by decorating their century old residence located at 201 West Boulevard with all manner of red, white and blue decor in a bold, yet tasteful manner.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

We Are 100% OK With Mainers Shopping For Halloween Decorations in July

Happy Halloween! OK, I know you still have leftovers in your refrigerator from the 4th of July, but Maine, it seems, is ready for the next big holiday. 102 days away. I guess we are just going to jump right over Labor Day and Indigenous People's Day this year. And hey, we get it. The fact that we had no Halloween to speak of in 2020 was a massive bummer. We know that for many of you, Halloween is your ChristmasNewYears4thofJulyBirthdayArborDaySuperBowl all rolled into one. So this year, it would make sense that you would start shopping for Halloween stuff in JULY.
Whiteville, NCnrcolumbus.com

‘Wine down’ event to fund downtown holiday decorations

“Celebrate the Holidays” Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. will be time to “wine down” at Vineland Station while raising funds for Christmas decorations, said Joan McPherson of the organizing committee behind the event. Tickets will be available at the door for $30. Between now and Friday, however, some participants are already...
RecipesNews On 6

Confetti Cookies

If you have a sweet tooth, you’re going to love this. Our friend Amber Glaze from 98.5 the Bull is in the News On 6 studios with a recipe to make confetti cookies.
LifestyleMySanAntonio

Christmas Decor Celebrates 25 Years of Spreading Holiday Cheer

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Christmas Decor, the Texas-based holiday decorating franchise, is celebrating 25 years of lighting up homes and hearts during the holiday season. Founded in 1986 by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscaping business, Christmas Decor has become the leading holiday decorating brand in the U.S. and Canada, bringing holiday cheer to more than 300 communities across North America.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Christmas in July events invite Pittsburgh to make up for lost holiday time

Christmas in July is not a new concept, especially to anyone who has spent more than five minutes watching the Hallmark Channel and its endless supply of midsummer snowy romance movies. But since COVID-19 ruined the holidays last year, the unofficial halfway mark to magical winter fun has reached new heights, even in Pittsburgh. Since July started, the city has seen its fair share of events, food and drink specials, and other delights meant to remind us that tree trimming, gift-giving, and seasonal flavors are just around the corner.
Willmar, MNnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Willmar Community Center shares holiday joy in July

Jul. 16—WILLMAR — Christmas cheer was abundant Thursday at the Willmar Community Center for their Holidays in July-themed Aging Wisely social. Many were not able to celebrate the holiday season together and in-person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holidays in July was a way to enjoy the winter festivities together as statewide restrictions ease nearly half a year later.
Shoppinggoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Holiday Gifts From Good Housekeeping's Xmas in July Expo

We know, we know...how can we already be talking about Christmas when it's only July? But after the last year and a half, we're big on celebrating as much as we can whenever we can! At our annual Good Housekeeping Xmas in July Expo, a few beloved brands showcased exclusive launches and fun products hitting shelves soon that will make this holiday season better than ever.
PetsPosted by
FanSided

These dog friendly sugar cookies are perfect for Christmas in July

What better way is there to celebrate Christmas in July than with cookies? And with these cookies we get to spoil our pups for this howliday. While searching for fun ways to include our dogs in Christmas in July celebrations, we came across a collection of recipes from Bring Fido that included an epic recipe for Sugar Cookies (without all the sugar) that are perfect for the holidays, Christmas in July, or even just as a treat any day of the year.
Recipeswesternmassnews.com

How to Make Shortbread Cookies for Easy Holiday Treats

Light, crispy, and buttery, shortbread cookies are a classic offering around Christmas, but we like them any time of the year. Once you know how to make shortbread cookies with our basic recipe, you can make all sorts of flavor variations in endless shapes and sizes.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Smart Cookies

Texarkana residents Alicia Wolf and Kristen Minchew pack freshly decorated cookies into a box to take home Tuesday after taking a cookie class at Graham Slam Bakery taught by owner and baker Emily Graham. Graham has been professionally baking and decorating cookies for about 6 years. Bridge work postponed again...
Jonesborough, TNheraldcourier.com

Jonesborough Christmas store hired to decorate set of Lifetime holiday movie

Historic Jonesborough’s Gabriel’s Christmas store decorated the set for a Lifetime Christmas movie, “Christmas in Tune,” featuring Reba McEntire and John Schneider. The team went to Nashville in May and June for two and a half weeks and was on set alongside the stars of the movie, decorating for multiple locations. The movie is scheduled to air in December.
Essex, MDavenuenews.com

Holiday cheer: Heritage Society holds first Christmas in July event

ESSEX — From the front yard of the Essex Museum on Sunday, two gleeful Christmas elves and Yukon Cornelius, the prospector from the television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” rang their bells greeting passersby and asking them to come inside to visit Santa. It was the inaugural Christmas in July event organized by the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River, and, sure enough, on the other side of the museum door sat St. Nick in a Hawaiian shirt waiting to hear wishlists and take photos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy