Holidays in July- Cookie Decorating

Christmas in July is not a new concept, especially to anyone who has spent more than five minutes watching the Hallmark Channel and its endless supply of midsummer snowy romance movies. But since COVID-19 ruined the holidays last year, the unofficial halfway mark to magical winter fun has reached new heights, even in Pittsburgh. Since July started, the city has seen its fair share of events, food and drink specials, and other delights meant to remind us that tree trimming, gift-giving, and seasonal flavors are just around the corner.
