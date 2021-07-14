“I’ve done my job very well”; Tennessee’s top vaccination expert talks with News4 after being fired
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Medical Director of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunizations is voicing her concerns about state lawmakers after she was fired Monday. Dr. Michelle Fiscus says it all started two months ago when Tennessee medical providers administering the COVID-19 vaccine reached out to her asking what they should do if a 16-year-old wants to get vaccinated and doesn’t have a parent with them.www.wsmv.com
