Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void DLC Launches July 28th Along With Free Update And Ultimate Edition

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMojang has announced the release date for the next paid DLC for Minecraft Dungeons, along with another free update. The “Echoing Void” DLC for Minecraft Dungeons is set to launch on July 28th 2021, adding a new area based on The End. A free update will also be launching on the same date, which adds a new feature called Gauntlet of Gales. In addition, an Ultimate Edition of Minecraft Dungeons will also be released, containing all six DLCs for a lowered price.

nintendosoup.com

