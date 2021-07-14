Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

“Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin” Spirit Event Starts July 16th For Smash Ultimate

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced the next special spirit event heading for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This latest spirit event is a collaboration with Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin, and adds three new spirits featuring Sakuna, Tama, and the Kokorowa. It will run for five days starting July 16th. What do you...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Super Smash Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Spirits increase: Monster Hunter and Super Mario are back

With a very rich post-launch support, Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been welcoming special events, partnerships, new stages, and fighters in the form of DLC for years. Among the most frequent initiatives organized by Nintendo, we can certainly mention the addition of new Spirits within the game. Often, however, the latter is only available for a limited period of time, with special events related to the debut of other Nintendo Switch games. Now, the Kyoto giant has however decided to allow some Spirits to return to the roster to join the Super Smash Bros Ultimate offer permanently. As you can verify at the bottom of this news, the choice fell specifically on the Spirits-themed Monster Hunter Rise and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Specifically, Capcom’s hunting game fans can now have access to the Spirits depicting Magnamalo, Malamute, and Palico. Lovers of 3D platforming proposed by the re-edition of the Nintendo Switch game can instead direct their interest towards the Spirits depicting Fury Bowser, the Kitten, and Giga Cat Mario.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void DLC Launches July 28th Along With Free Update And Ultimate Edition

Mojang has announced the release date for the next paid DLC for Minecraft Dungeons, along with another free update. The “Echoing Void” DLC for Minecraft Dungeons is set to launch on July 28th 2021, adding a new area based on The End. A free update will also be launching on the same date, which adds a new feature called Gauntlet of Gales. In addition, an Ultimate Edition of Minecraft Dungeons will also be released, containing all six DLCs for a lowered price.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Cardaclysm: Shards Of The Four Coming To Switch August 13th

Publisher Headup and developer Elder Games have announced they will be bringing Cardaclysm: Shards Of The Four to Switch and other consoles next month. Originally released for Steam earlier this year, Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is a procedurally generated collectible card game with RPG elements, where you take control of a wizard out to defeat the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. It will be coming to Switch on August 13th.
Shoppingnintendosoup.com

Tag Heur Announces Limited Edition Super Mario Watch

Tag Heuer has revealed a limited edition Tag Heuer Connected x Super Mario watch. The watch is a Mario themed version of the Tag Heuer Connected, a digital watch which runs Android’s Wear OS. As such, the watch will include various Mario themed watch faces, Google Suite features such as the calendar and emails, as well as play different animations of Mario when certain conditions are met, such as the time of day and activity milestones. Only 2,000 of these watches will be sold, for a price of $2,150.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Persona 25th Anniversary Website Now Live, Teases Seven New Projects

Atlus has launched a special website for the 25th Anniversary of the Persona series, which will be celebrated between September 2021 and Fall 2022. The site contains a brief message thanking fans for their support, and confirms that a variety of goods and events are on the way. It also teases seven major announcements over the course of the anniversary, with the first set to be revealed this September.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Digital OST Now Available on Steam

The Sakuna: of rice and ruin digital OST is now on sale via the Steam shop window. The OST will contain a total of forty-two songs from the game. However, this version of the OST is the same that came with the Sakuna: of rice and ruin Digital Deluxe Edition. The OST can be purchased for about $15. The price depends on your region, [Thanks, Game Watch!]
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Okay, so why was Kazuya even put in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

While many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans expected that a Tekken rep was coming, nobody expected Kazuya. Kazuya isn't usually considered one of the most popular fighters in Tekken. He was definitely not predicted by Smash players. The Super Smash Bros. community was more focused on Jin, Akuma, or Heihachi.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon 25th Anniversary Collection Features Classic “Chubby Pikachu” Cards

The Pokemon Company has revealed a Pokemon 25th Anniversary Collection Set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, which includes 28 special cards celebrating the TCG’s anniversary. Naturally, several of these celebratory cards will feature franchise mascot Pikachu, many of which bring back some classic artwork from the past. This includes...
Video Gameshighlandernews.org

Best summer game pick: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Those looking for a very fun and extremely entertaining game to play either alone or with friends this summer should consider Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch. It’s the latest entry in the iconic Super Smash Bros. crossover fighting game franchise created by the legendary video game director, Masahiro Sakurai. New and experienced players will each find something to enjoy in this content-heavy title.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Relive Skyward Sword through Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with these screenshots

We’ve been chronicling Masahiro Sakurai’s self-imposed mission to commemorate as many video game anniversaries as he can with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots, but it’s been a bit since we’ve covered one centered on a new game. Well, in this case it’s not completely new, but The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is still descending onto Switch for the first time.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Player Discovers Secret Ability in the Game

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player has discovered a 'secret' ability that most players of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game seem to have no clue existed. This December, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will turn three years old. And unlike some games, there's not much to discover and unearth. Whereas fellow fighting game Mortal Kombat 11 is packed full of references and secrets, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't. And this isn't a problem, but it means the game doesn't usually lend itself to the type of Reddit posts below, or in other words, discoveries made years later that nobody knew about.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Surprises Players With Unexpected Addition

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has surprised players on Nintendo and Nintendo Switch Lite with an unexpected addition. Last night, an official Twitter account for the Switch exclusive revealed that Nintendo is adding new spirits to the game based on Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. Why is this surprising? Well, because Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is hardly the most popular game, and thus it's surprising to see it rear its head with some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate representation, even if it's just via spirits.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Gallery: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Full Kirby Transformations List

Every Kirby copy ability in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With one more unannounced fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before the end of 2021, there's been no shortage of video game icons joining the fray in gaming's ultimate crossover brawler over the past few years. Adding all these fighters (plus the accompanying music, spirits and assorted extras) isn't just work for game director Masahiro Sakurai and his team, though — spare a thought for poor old Kirby! With every new fighter added, the saviour of light has to copy their abilities and fashion a new hat, too.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

A bone-related Spirit Board event begins on Friday in Smash Ultimate

Every week, there’s some kind of event happening in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sometimes, it is a spirit board event that has a theme, or it adds new spirits related to a game that released. Other times, it’s an online tournament that has a theme of its own. Usually, they occur during the weekend.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights Revealed For Mobile

Bravely Default fans will soon be able to enjoy the beloved JRPG series on the go!. Square Enix has announced Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights for iOS and Android. As of now, a release date has yet to be revealed, and whether the game will be released outside of Japan has not been confirmed as well.
Posted by
Lenny Schumacher

ULTIMATE Mortal Kombat Meet and Greet starts JULY 24

NASHVILLE, TN - Join the Game Terminal community in the ultimate gathering of the original Mortal Kombat Meet and Greet on July 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. This event was crafted specifically for arcade games and Mortal Kombat fans in relishing the excitement and joyfulness, featuring various activities and contests to participate in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy