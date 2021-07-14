Rattle Can Rolled Into The Beer Garden at Camp Connell General Store
Camp Connell, CA…Last Saturday night we started up in Bear Valley and worked our way down Hwy 4 to make stops at every venue that had live music. Our next stop after Bear Valley was the Beautiful Beer Garden in the back yard of the Historic Camp Connell General Store. This is a great intimate setting with great outdoor acustics. Rattle Can was entertaining the crowd. A few photos and few minutes of their music is below…thepinetree.net
