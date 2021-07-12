Health Tech Alley receives Federal EDA Sprint challenge grant

Rimstorm is proud to announce that they have received an award from the Virginia Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grants. “Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”