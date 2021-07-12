Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Health Tech Alley receives Federal EDA Sprint challenge grant

By The Business Monthly
Business Monthly
 19 days ago

Health Tech Alley, a non-profit organization and MD Innovation Center (MIC) resident company has received a Sprint Challenge Grant from the U.S Economic Development Administration. The nationwide grant is designed to help address pandemic resilience and create economic, health and safety solutions through innovation and technology. Only 1 in 5 applicants were awarded a grant in this highly competitive program.

www.bizmonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Eda#Health And Safety#Community Health#Health Tech Alley#Federal Eda Sprint#Sprint Challenge Grant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
PWLiving

Rimstorm is One of 34 Small Tech Businesses to Receive Grants

Rimstorm is proud to announce that they have received an award from the Virginia Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grants. “Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Great Plains Health receives $134K Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health is one of two recipients for the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) Grants for 2021. Governor Pete Ricketts made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Ricketts launched the program in 2015. It introduces middle school students to careers in high demand industries, such as manufacturing, information technology, engineering and healthcare.
Dublin, OHDOT med

Report spotlights tech solutions to improve safety in healthcare supply chain

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 29, 2021 – Today Cardinal Health WaveMark™ Supply Management & Workflow Solutions released a whitepaper outlining how automated solutions can mitigate supply chain operational issues, with a focus on inventory management. Using data from health systems that currently use Wavemark™, the whitepaper provides a look at how the business improved key health system metrics and outcomes. The whitepaper and an infographic highlighting top data are available for download.
ComputersWorcester Business Journal

WPI professor receives $500K NSF grant for anti-hacker tech

Andrew Clark, assistant professor of electrical & computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, has received a $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation to develop a second line of cyber defense for systems that have been hacked, the school announced on Wednesday. The technology is aimed at preventing technology...
Small Businessroi-nj.com

N.J. adds $135M to Phase 4 of EDA’s small business emergency grant fund

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Wednesday providing an additional $135 million in aid to small businesses. The funding comes from money the state received from the federal government. To be clear, the allocation is additional funding for Phase 4 of the Economic Development Authority’s Emergency Grant Program. It’s an effort...
Cresco, IACresco Times

Cresco business receives grant

DES MOINES - The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) recently announced $2.6 million in grant funding to help 26 communities across the state revitalize their downtown districts. The grants were awarded through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation program. Each community was awarded a $100,000 grant to help redevelop or rehabilitate underused...
Loma Linda, CAllu.edu

$7.4 million grant received amps up behavioral health services

Loma Linda University Health has received over $7.4 million in grant funding from the State of California Department of Health Care Services to enhance behavioral health integration across the system. The grant aims to implement services in partnership with Inland Empire Health Plan that will increase the quality of healthcare by integrating behavioral health services in areas across the organization.
Mental Healthreadthereporter.com

Aspire receives $4 million mental health grant

Aspire Indiana Health has been awarded a $4 million federal grant to support expanded mental health and substance use treatment services. The grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will enable Aspire to adopt the innovative Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model for care delivery. With this new funding, Aspire now has the chance to expand services to serve as a “one-stop shop” for mental health, substance use treatment and other health care services in the communities it serves.
Pittsburgh, PAsopghreporter.com

Office of Community Health and Safety receives grant for Neighborhood Health and Safety Academy pilot

The City of Pittsburgh's new Office of Community Health and Safety (OCHS) has received a $17,500 grant from the Staunton Farm Foundation for the launch of their Neighborhood Health and Safety Academy pilot. This initiative aims to empower communities and neighbors with certifications, resources and skills to play an active role in providing for the wellness, health, safety, and wellbeing of their neighbors.
New York City, NYhomecaremag.com

FAIR Health Receives Grant From John A. Hartford Foundation

NEW YORK (July 22, 2021)—The national, independent nonprofit FAIR Health has recently been awarded a grant from The John A. Hartford Foundation, a national organization dedicated to improving the care of older adults, to pilot a new set of shared decision-making (SDM) and other health care engagement tools geared toward older adults with serious illness. The initiative, which launched on July 1, will include a robust dissemination campaign and evaluation of the new tools.
Texarkana, TXeasttexasradio.com

TexAmericas Center Receives Grant For $864,550

TexAmericas Center Secures EDA Grant to Enhance Rail Services. Texarkana, USA (July 22, 2021) – TexAmericas Center has been awarded an $864,550 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to construct new rail facilities and refurbish those currently in operation. The EDA grant, which will match with $216,138 in local investment, is expected to create 157 jobs, retain five positions, and generate $250,000 in private investment.
Tucumcari, NMQuay County Sun

Tucumcari EDC receives $20,000 grant

The Greater Tucumcari Economic Development Corporation was one of 15 economic development organizations in New Mexico to receive a grant through Local Economic Assistance and Development Support, the state’s Economic Development Department announced last week. Tucumcari EDC received $20,000 support its marketing program, including trade show and sales mission participation,...
Denver, COmyprimetimenews.com

LInkAGES Receives Grant of $220K

NextFifty Initiative Awards $220K to LinkAGES Colorado for Intergenerational Programming ~. Denver, CO: LinkAGES Colorado (LinkAGES) recently earned a multi-year grant for more than $220,000 from NextFifty Initiative. The funding will help LinkAGES expand its work to increase social connection and belonging among older adults through research-backed programs. “We are...
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Applying the MBA Skillset to Global Health Challenges: Summer Fellow Vasilis Theodorou (MBA 2022)

The HBS Summer Fellows Program enables students to apply their classroom training as they explore career opportunities in roles or regions where compensation is generally lower than the traditional MBA level. This summer, we are connecting with some of our 59 Social Enterprise Summer Fellows, who are working around the world to develop skills and knowledge while having significant responsibility and high impact.
U.S. PoliticsWDIO-TV

DECC receiving $750,000 federal grant

Events booked at the DECC will be important revenue to get the convention center humming again. A $750,000 federal grant will help too. "This is a significant grant. And I can tell you, when the email came in, there was some hooting and hollering in the DECC administration area," DECC Communications Director Lucie Amundsen said.
Chaffee, MOStandard Democrat

Chaffee receives grant for food

Chaffee will be receiving much needed help from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank after it was awarded a $5,000 grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation to serve the Scott County town specifically. “Strong community relationships are so important in fighting hunger,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of the food...

Comments / 0

Community Policy