Health Tech Alley receives Federal EDA Sprint challenge grant
Health Tech Alley, a non-profit organization and MD Innovation Center (MIC) resident company has received a Sprint Challenge Grant from the U.S Economic Development Administration. The nationwide grant is designed to help address pandemic resilience and create economic, health and safety solutions through innovation and technology. Only 1 in 5 applicants were awarded a grant in this highly competitive program.www.bizmonthly.com
Comments / 0