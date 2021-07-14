Cancel
AL wins eighth consecutive All-Star Game, 5-2 over NL

By Phil Miller
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Cover picture for the articleDENVER – Nelson Cruz, the oldest player in Tuesday's All-Star Game, is now 0-for-8 in his seven career appearances. "What can I do?" the Twins slugger shrugged with a rueful smile after a one-pitch ground out. "I try my best." He can try to be more like the youngest player...

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start in this All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles Angels, got a save -- with his glove. He made a sliding catch in left field on Kris Bryant’s tricky liner with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning. So even with the teams decked out in new uniforms that social media deemed a strikeout instead of a home run, it was a familiar result. Mike Zunino also connected for the AL as it improved to 46-43-2 overall in the series. Guerrero, at 22, became the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history. J.T. Realmuto homered for the National League on a milehigh night at Coors, baseball’s ultimate launching pad. A 27-year-old right-hander in his fourth big league season, Ohtani has dazzled. He leads the major leagues with 33 homers and is 4-1 in 13 starts as a pitcher, a two-way performance not seen since Babe Ruth in 1919 and ‘20.
