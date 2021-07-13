Conyers, GA Judith Joann Smith, 76, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. After a lengthy battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully in her sleep. In her daily life, Judy lived by the examples set by Jesus and faithfully attended her local church. She shared with her grandchildren the verse Ephesians 4:32, "And be ye kind one to another..."- a message she held very close to her heart as she worked to make better the lives of others. She actively invited people to church and if they needed a ride, she provided it. Judy was a Sunday School teacher for many years and a founding member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church. Judy, along with her friend Joyce, ran the Rockdale Community Clothes Closet for over 30 years, a true testament to her persevering love for others. Judy also had a life-long passion for flowers and loved her garden. In addition to her gardening, Judy was an active eBay seller and enjoyed "picking" with her children. The love and kindness Judy had for others was just who she was and exemplified her faith as a true Christian.