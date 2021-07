The driver of a Honda sedan died Friday night after he rear-ended a semi-truck on Aurora Avenue North. At around 10:45 p.m., a King County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a large group of illegal street racers driving near the Shoreline/Seattle city limits. The driver of a Honda sedan in that group was travelling southbound on Aurora Avenue North, and made a U-turn just south of North 145th Street. When the driver pulled into northbound traffic, he rear-ended a semi-truck that was stopped for a traffic light. Shoreline Fire Department and Seattle Fire Department medics responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the 21-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.