Skeeters Close out Homestand with 3-1 Win Over Tacoma

 11 days ago

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters closed out their series against the Tacoma Rainiers with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Right-hander Peter Solomon had his finest outing of the year, striking out eight batters and allowing just one run on one hit through a season-high seven innings. The seven innings were the most from a Skeeters starter this year. Solomon carried a no-hitter through six innings and received the winning decision.

