Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The Open 2021: McIlroy feeling 'pretty good' before Open challenge

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRory McIlroy is upbeat as he targets a second Open title when he tees off at Royal St George's on Thursday. The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland comes into the tournament after "technical work" on his game. The 2014 Open champion will play alongside Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George#Royal St George
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfCBS Sports

British Open 2021 predictions, Open Championship odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy picks by PGA insider

Dustin Johnson will try to get his wayward season pointed in the right direction when the 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal St. George's. The former U.S. Open and Masters champion comes into British Open 2021 with just two top-10s this calendar year after a dominant season that ended with the FedEx Cup title and November's victory at Augusta. Johnson lost the world's top ranking to Jon Rahm after the Spaniard won last month's U.S. Open, but got it back this week despite being idle. He played in the final pairing with winner Darren Clarke and tied for second in the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George's. The first 2021 Open Championship tee times are on Thursday at 12:35 a.m. ET.
Golfharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Sun shining at Open, McIlroy opens with birdie

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Rory McIlroy has been finishing his rounds well at the British Open. Now he has started one well, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
GolfGolf Channel

Rory McIlroy's silver lining to Scottish MC: Weekend Open practice

SANDWICH, England – Rory McIlroy was the first player off on a dreary Sunday morning at Royal St. George’s and played his 18-hole practice round in virtual solitude. Missing the cut at this week’s Scottish Open gave McIlroy the opportunity to get an early look at next week’s Open Championship venue, and a rainy forecast early next week made the extra practice logical. But if he’s being honest, McIlroy just wanted to be back at the game’s oldest championship.
GolfPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Contrasting fortunes for Thomas, McIlroy at Open

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are going in opposite directions at the British Open. Thomas three-putted from about 8 feet for a double bogey at the par-3 third hole and has dropped to 1 over. McIlroy...
Golfchatsports.com

Watch: Rory McIlroy takes Open stall out on golf club

SANDWICH, England – Following an almost perfect opening nine Saturday at The Open, Rory McIlroy stalled his Moving Day move with bogeys at Nos. 11 and 13. On the 14th hole, after missing the fairway with his tee shot, he’d had enough. As McIlroy’s tee shot sailed toward the rough,...
GolfBBC

The Open 2021: McIlroy climbs leaderboard after hitting five birdies

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy climbs the leaderboard after hitting five birdies on the front nine at day three of The Open at Royal St George's. McIlroy, however, finishes his round on one under par after three bogeys on the back nine. The Open 2021: Follow TV, radio and online coverage...
UEFABBC

The Open 2021: Rory McIlroy hopes missed cut will prove good omen

Coverage: Daily live text from 06:30 BST, Radio 5 Live from 12:00 and highlights on BBC Two at 20:00. Rory McIlroy is hoping his missed cut at last week's Scottish Open will prove to be a good omen as he gears up for this week's Open Championship. The 2014 Open...
GolfGolf Channel

No shades of Portrush for Rory McIlroy, who birdies first and last for 70 at The Open

SANDWICH, England – Rory McIlroy was five shots better than he was in his last start at The Open Championship and that was just on the first hole. It was a dream start for McIlroy on Thursday at Royal St. George’s with a driver down the middle of the sliver of fairway and a wedge to 5 feet for a starting birdie. It was a much different start than the one he endured in 2019 at Royal Portrush when he made a quadruple bogey-8 on the first hole.
Golfchatsports.com

Highlights: Rory McIlroy climbs The Open leaderboard with front-nine 31

Rory McIlroy is trying to orchestrate a royal comeback. McIlroy began Saturday's third round of The Open Championship at even par after back-to-back 70s, but five birdies on his front nine helped him turn in 4-under 31. After an opening birdie for the second time in three days at Royal...
Golftalesbuzz.com

Rory McIlroy seeks consistency as British Open approaches

Which way will the pendulum swing this week at Royal St. George’s for the 149th British Open?. Upon the arrival of every major championship, we analyze who among the game’s top stars is hot and who’s not. Entering this week, John Rahm is hot. Rory McIlroy is not. Brooks Koepka...
GolfPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: McIlroy finally gets a round in the 60s at Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. 3:15 p.m. Rory McIlroy finally has a round in the 60s at Royal St. George’s, but just barely. And it wasn’t nearly enough for him to have a final round with any consequences. McIlroy made five birdies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy