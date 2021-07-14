Building Automation Software Market|Evolving Opportunities With Advantech Co. Ltd. And Cisco Systems Inc.|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "building automation software market segmented by product (BMS software and Standalone building automation software), end-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the building automation software market size is expected to reach a value of USD 20.48 billion during 2021-2025?

The COVID-19 impact report on the building automation software market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participant Analysis Advantech Co. Ltd.Advantech Co. Ltd. offers building automation software such as web access HMI/SCADA software. This helps intelligent buildings to enhance energy efficiency and cost-saving.

Cisco Systems Inc.Cisco Systems Inc. offers building automation technology, controls, and equipment to integrate HVAC, communications, and security systems at the infrastructure level.

Crestron Electronics Inc.Crestron Electronics Inc. provides building automation technology such as AirMedia touchless presentation system.

Building Automation Software Market 2021-2025: SegmentationThe building automation software market is segmented as below:

Producto BMS Softwareo Standalone Building Automation Software

End-usero Commercialo Industrialo Others

Geographyo APACo Europeo North Americao South Americao MEA

The building automation software market is driven by the growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes. In addition, the increasing integration of IoT with building automation software is expected to trigger the building automation software market toward witnessing a CAGR of 14.17% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/building-automation-software-market-industry-analysis

