ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

ViacomCBS earned 66 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 73rd Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio.

CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and Paramount+ together received a total of 35 Primetime Emmy nominations.

  • CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - the #1 late night talk show on television - received five nominations, marking the series' 18th Emmy nomination to date.
  • CBS landed several nominations for talent and special programming, including "Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" and "John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero." "The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd" and "The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards" also received multiple nods this year. For her starring role in "Mom," Allison Janney was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
  • CBS Studios received 21 nominations, among them an Outstanding Competition Series nod for "The Amazing Race." Short-form series "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" was also nominated.
  • Paramount+, together with CBS Studios, picked up six nominations this season, including four nominations for "Star Trek: Discovery." "Star Trek: Lower Decks'' and "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News'' each received their first-ever Emmy nominations.

ViacomCBS' MTV Entertainment Group landed 20 Primetime Emmy nominations across its portfolio of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, CMT and VH1.

  • Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" received nods for Outstanding Variety Talk Series plus Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and "South Park" was also nominated for Outstanding Animated Program.
  • VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race" earned 11 nominations this year, including Outstanding Competition Series, and two nominations for its aftershow, "RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked."
  • Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" and MTV Documentary Films' "76 Days" each earned its first-ever Emmy nomination.
  • MTV Entertainment Studios picked up four nominations, with "Emily in Paris" and "Reno 911!" each receiving two respectively.

SHOWTIME® landed six Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

  • "Shameless" star William H. Macy was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series.
  • "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020," produced by CBS Studios, received three nominations.
  • "Vice" and "The Good Lord Bird" each received a nomination.

Additionally, Awesomeness earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the second season of "PEN15," including Outstanding Comedy Series. Paramount Television Studios received two Emmy nominations for "Made For Love" and "The Haunting Of Bly Manor."

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006236/en/

