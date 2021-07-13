NBA rumors: Investment firm nearing a deal to buy minority stake in Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly listening to trade offers for Ben Simmons, and there is no shortage of suitors for the three-time All-Star. One team that is interested in acquiring Simmons is the Sacramento Kings, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. However, the Sixers are looking for an All-Star-caliber talent in exchange for Simmons, and the Kings may be unwilling to meet their asking price. While the Kings would be willing to part with players like Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, dynamic guard De'Aaron Fox appears to be off the table, per Anderson.