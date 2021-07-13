NBA rumors: Investment firm nearing a deal to buy minority stake in Kings
Dyal Capital is nearing a deal to make an investment in the Sacramento Kings National Basketball Association team, according to people familiar with the matter, as the firm works to assemble a portfolio of stakes across the league. The deal, which could be announced as soon as this week, would give the investment firm a nearly 5% stake in the team at a valuation of $1.5 billion, the people said. (Another person pegged the valuation at closer to $1.8 billion.)hoopshype.com
