Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Locust Grove, GA

Glenn Michael Wood

Henry County Daily Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocust Grove, GA Mr. Glenn Michael Wood, 74 of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away July 8, 2021. He was born in Bedford, Virginia on November 11, 1946 to the late George Lee Wood and Nellie Beatrice Tolley. Mr. Wood is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonita Cordle and son-in-law, John Mendoza. Glenn graduated from Bedford High School and attended The University of Maryland. He retired from the U.S. Army and worked telecommunications with the military until retiring in 2006. Mr. Wood enjoyed coaching baseball and softball for many years and loved watching the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech with his family. He enjoyed traveling with his surviving wife of 48 years, Yong H. Wood. Glenn is also survived by his children, Michelle Mendoza of Waco, Texas, Felicia and Kevin Hauck of Social Circle, Georgia and James and Bobbie Wood of Jacksonville, Florida. Grandchildren, Garrett Mendoza, Jaci Mendoza, Ethan Hauck and Conor Hauck. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Georgia. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com.

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Jonesboro, GA
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, GA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Waco, GA
City
Locust Grove, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Wood#Braves#Funerals#Ga#Bedford High School#The U S Army#Social Circle#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Georgia Tech
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy