Locust Grove, GA Mr. Glenn Michael Wood, 74 of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away July 8, 2021. He was born in Bedford, Virginia on November 11, 1946 to the late George Lee Wood and Nellie Beatrice Tolley. Mr. Wood is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonita Cordle and son-in-law, John Mendoza. Glenn graduated from Bedford High School and attended The University of Maryland. He retired from the U.S. Army and worked telecommunications with the military until retiring in 2006. Mr. Wood enjoyed coaching baseball and softball for many years and loved watching the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech with his family. He enjoyed traveling with his surviving wife of 48 years, Yong H. Wood. Glenn is also survived by his children, Michelle Mendoza of Waco, Texas, Felicia and Kevin Hauck of Social Circle, Georgia and James and Bobbie Wood of Jacksonville, Florida. Grandchildren, Garrett Mendoza, Jaci Mendoza, Ethan Hauck and Conor Hauck. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Georgia. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com.