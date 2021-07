It isn’t news to anyone that maintaining and repairing a Bugatti is extravagantly expensive, and that means that some owners are bound to cut corners. But, to help maintain the cars and image of the company, the manufacturer has recently launched a new program that aims to care for their vehicles in a way no other manufacturer has done on this scale: by rebuilding and repairing older vehicles to their original and authentic state. The program is called La Maison Pur Sang, which roughly translates to ‘thoroughbred house’ — designed to uphold the authenticity of Bugatti cars to the highest standard. With the program set to launch, the team chose a rather rare and important piece of the brand’s history: the original prototype Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport.